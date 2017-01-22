Presidential Inauguration Field trip for HCHS Students!!
bu Judy Bushy
(Further information on the Trip to Washington for the Presidential Inauguration after January 24th.)
Last week was time for semester final exams AT hc High School! Snow storms, electric outages, and bad road conditions resulted in some high school students missing some final exams!
Some of the students were missing them because they were a very long way away! About three thousand miles away!
It was great that fourteen of our students from Happy Camp High Tashawna Brink, Madison Carroll, Wren Crapser, Kai Crockett, Estalita “Ella” Galindo, Rudolf “Rutz” Galindo, Adriana Garcia, Angelica Garrison, Madison “Maddy” Offield, Royale Pinassi, Elijah”E.J.” Triance, Noah Triance, Sophia Triance, Damian Valenzuela, and Silas Yamamoto, along with their history teacher, Erica Mitchell went to Sacramento to fly to Washington D.C. for the Inauguration.
Neighbor helping Neighbor! That is the most wonderful thing our recent difficulties have shown us! New Year has brought with it snow storms and rain, electrical and heat outages.
Some of our neighbors, some who are elderly or disabled, not only had no heat or way to make a hot meal with the electricity off, but were unable to physically get out because show blocked streets and drives!
The electric hasn’t been off completely for the past three weeks, but much of the time! After being off 18 hours, so when it came on there was the mad rush to do all one could while it was on, and then off again.
Sometimes it was on downtown and there was school, but off at our house and couldn’t get out of the drive anyway…so we were stuck!
I didn’t see all who were out there clearing snow or helping out, but Siskiyou Road workers, CalTrans, and Pacific Powers have been working long hours and doing a great job and we want to thank them! Tha nks to all our neighborly neighbors who did so much to help!!
by Judy Bushy
What do you think of when you remember Christmas as a child, a youth, and through the years?
My early Christmases were spent at the large two story home that my father had built over fifty years before as home for my grandmother as a new bride. There was plenty of space for five daughters and son and all the spouses and at least a dozen children for breakfast. No one could do anything until breakfast was eaten together and the dishes all washed except look at the beautifully lit tree, We’d first seen the tree that morning as the adults decorated late Christmas eve. After dishes we opened presents and then my mother would gather us to leave for church. I’d put on a red choir robe for the junior children’s choir. The organ would play out the joyous music as the bells in the tower rang and we began the processional singing down the aisle.
It is such fun to see the joyous anticipation of children at this time of year. At a department store in Minneapolis while in High School— two Christmas seasons! It was especially fun when I got to help the elves make handmade candy canes that were given out by Santa Claus! Cleaning up the orange soda that was stuck everywhere from the tikes dropping them wasn’t as such fun, but it was so neat to see people thoughtfully buying gifts for the children in their lives!
After meeting my husband the week of high school graduation at seventeen, we were busy driving from Minneapolis to Bayfield, Wisconsin each Christmas Eve. After time with my family we drove 300 miles to Dan’s family on the shores of Lake Superior for Christmas morning. Usually there was a blizzard. It was always beautiful and we loved the snow. The years went by and we added pur little ones, and they kept growing up fast.
As they years went by I’d usually have first five or six and then ten or more children every day for daycare. We’d make something new, ornaments, gifts, wrapping paper and cards; projects of artwork and stories, songs and games each day in December.. That was always fun!
But sometimes this isn’t such a happy time of year. There was 1976, when my mother was in the hospital, mostly unconscious from before Thanksgiving to New Years eve.. We were grateful for the years the Lord had given us with her as she was expected to leave us six months after the diagnosis/ Instead, by the Lord’s mercy, was able to be present for four grandchildren thirteen years later.
I remember in 1990, crying for months solid. It is unbelievable how much tears a person has capacity to shed. Anytime “I’ll be home for Christmas” was sung or another program suggested families all being together, would bring on another cloudburst since our oldest son, Michael, had gone home to be with the Lord October 26th that year.
Even when it isn’t a time of great grief or sorrow this time of year it just seems like there should be gatherings of friends and family, When that isn’t possible, missing them is hard. So sometimes this time of year isn’t the joy and excitement as it is at other stages of life. Pray for the opportunity to help other’s for whom Christmas will be lonely or sad or very difficult this year. Pray that you’ll forgive any enemies you need to forgive. Pray that the Lord will use you to bring a Christmas peace nd joy to their life.
By Judy Bushy
The first week of the New Year, and I think we have 3 to 4 feet of snow in most areas. Plowed up in heaps to the rooftops in some places, as there is plenty of snow to clear!! It reminds me of childhood in Minnesota. How kids used to enjoy ice skating near our home, making snow angels and playing fox and goose as we chased around circles in the snow. We dressed for it every day, snow pants, warm coats, hats, scarves and mittens!
The complicating factor, when we get snow in Happy Camp, is that the electricity goes off. At our home it went off Monday night about 6:20 p.m. The generator didn’t want to start. Since we’d had dinner, sensible thing to do is turn in for the night.
The electricity came back on Tuesday afternoon, but only for a few hours. About 6:30 in the evening, off it went again. Curly Jack Road hadn’t been plowed, so that’s one way to get a good night’s sleep! Wednesday and Thursday evening, being under blankets and quilts was the only place to be, it was getting a little old! Some people had electricity and we didn’t.
We have good neighbors. Craig Lighthill was driving his truck to the rescue of stranded motorists and others, and made a path in our driveway. Our good neighbor, Carol Day had two strong men, son T.J. and grandson, who came to help.
Dan shoveled out and put chains on the pickup truck. Off he went to see Kingfisher Market, get the mail, and brought a pizza from Pizza House to eat by candlelight. In the middle of the night, our son, Stephen arrived from Yreka with the neatest lantern, it will even charge my cellphone! How amazing! So of course, the next day the electricity was back on, for awhile!
We are experienced in pioneering skills in Happy Camp! We have good neighbors, and it is kind of nice to have a quiet spell for a change. Later, Stephen got the generator going as well so we will do better next outage.
Saturday morning we woke up to electricity blinking off again!
Thanks to Kathy Purvis standing at the cold gas pumps helping people get gas. Linda is quilting. Friends are shoveling neighbor’s driveways, bringing firewood, picking up supplies, checking on neighbors. You really feel the warmth and gratitude for living here along the wild and beautiful Klamath River with the best neighbors ever!
Sure appreciated when the oven was working awhile that Dan made oatmeal cookies and hot chocolate! Some use this time to catch up on a few things, spend time with friends and family, play a game by candlelight, nap, cook up something special on the woodstove and count your many blessings. Debbie Bickford says, “Count your blessings, Name them one by one…You will be surprised what the Lord has done” is one of her favorite hymns and it’s a good way to live as well.
There was no Happy Camp Christian Fellowship gathering Sunday, snow still filled the parking lot.
Rogue Weather report for our area said that the East locations will take longer to change over from snow to rain but will eventually have rain (we are!) Ice may accumulate in areas where freezing rain develops and the impact on travel could be severe, so travel is NOT advised. Snow packed roads create hazardous driving conditions especially when freezing rain is on top of the ice as it is extremely slippery. If you must travel, take tire chains, a flashlight, food, water, any necessary medications and a fully charged phone with you. Drive with care. Keep safe! Stay inside and warm, when possible, in hazardous conditions!
by Judy bushy
Sunday morning we hoped to welcome our first sunrise of the new year. It’s a beautiful sight to see, if the clouds don’t obscure the view. This year, however, we looked out to beautiful light fluffy new snow!! Not only that, but my dear red Australian Shepherd was enjoying it! He runs around pushing his nose in the snow and shaking it off on occasion and seemed thrilled to have the new play matter all around.
Celebrating such beauty and hope, from the inside of a warm home, reminds us how grateful we are to have that nice warm shelter, but also to be able to look around at such beauty on a daily basis.
Bruce Harlow posted his New Year’s Grateful List! The things that he is grateful for, living in Happy Camp were, first of all our small market, Kingfisher Market, that packs so many things in it. He also appreciated that they even have a butcher. He is thankful for our water service, Happy Camp Community Services District, as well as sewer which is through the Happy Camp Sanitary District.
We are very thankful for Pacific Power and Light and I will add that with snow coming down, that it hasn’t gone off! Sometimes snow on trees causes’ disruption, but that makes us more grateful when all is working well. With snow on the roads today, we appreciate CalTrans and the County Road workers who help to keep the roads safe for travel.
Bruce also mentioned being grateful to the Karuk Tribe, who do so much for the entire community, not only their natives and descendants, and the Forest Service. I’m especially grateful for Jim Elison, District Recreation Officer who made a map and listed trails that are convenient for hiking around town.
Everyone is grateful to the Post Office that brings us our mail, and for those without computers who want email get it at the Happy Camp Computer Center. Packages are also brought by FedEx and Tom with UPS. Our schools are appreciated and the teachers, bus-drivers, and all the staff.
What would we do without the businesses, Double J, Pizza House, Clinic Pharmacy, Rick’s Auto Supply and Al’s Garage that keep things humming along when we need things. We have a large number of churches and non-profit organizations for which we are grateful, and youth programs. To his list, Bruce added, “Everyone who cares and keeps on working to make it better”, a “Thank You, and Happy New Year!”
To that list, Scott Grandstaff added, “Don’t forget Fire and Ambulance; Selfless heroes out there risking their lives in the middle of the night, for us. The Highway Patrol and the Sheriff’s Deputies also serve our community.
With grateful hearts, we look forward to the new calendar year and it is exciting to think of all the opportunities that await us, some planned, and some we probably don’t even know about yet. While preparing the Chamber calendar for the coming year I noticed Saturday is a Mid Klamath Food Shed and the Karuk DNR is having a Pruning Workshop at Sandy Bar Ranch from One o’clock to four O’clock, rain or shine. They ask you to dress accordingly. Give them a call at MKWC 627-3202 or email mark@mkwc.org for details of the workshop.
Basketball coming
The High School is looking forward to beginning more Basketball, but not this week. The first games are the 10th at Big Valley and 14th when Dunsmuir comes here. Homecoming is planned for February 3rd. In only 17 days, some of our high school students will be attending the Inauguration of President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C., that will be something to tell their children and grandchildren about!
by Judy Bushy
Henry Wadsworth Longfellow wrote one of my favorite Christmas Carols on Christmas day in 1863. He was a 57 year old widowed father of six children. In 1961.His wife, Fannie’s dress had caught fire.His face was so burned trying to save her that he couldn’t even go to her funeral,. In 1963 his son, Charles Appleton Longfellow left home to join Lincolns Army to fight in the Civil War. Charley got typhoid fever and was out for the Gettysburg battle, but went back. December 1st Henry received a telegram saying Charley was seriously wounded and moved to New Hope Church. When he went to his side, he was told that he might be permanently paralyzed. Fortunately, the bullet missed his spine by a fraction of an inch but the doctor wasn’t sure about his recovery. Back home on Christmas Day, he wrote, I heard the Bells on Christmas Day:
I heard the bells on Christmas Day
Their old, familiar carols play, and wild and sweet The words repeat Of peace on earth, good-will to men!
And thought how, as the day had come,
The belfries of all Christendom Had rolled along The unbroken song Of peace on earth, good-will to men!
‘Till ringing, singing on its way,
The world revolved from night to day, A voice, a chime, A chant sublime Of peace on earth, good-will to men!
Then from each black, accursed mouth
The cannon thundered in the South, And with the sound The carols drowned Of peace on earth, good-will to men! It was as if an earthquake rent
The hearth-stones of a continent, And made forlorn The households born Of peace on earth, good-will to men!
And in despair I bowed my head;
“There is no peace on earth,” I said; “For hate is strong, And mocks the song Of peace on earth good-will to men!”
Then pealed the bells more loud and deep:
“God is not dead,nor doth He sleep; The Wrong shall fail,The Right prevail, With peace on earth, good-will to men.”
A friend, neighbor and sister for 45 years posted on Facebook that this time isn't so happy for some, and is lonely for others. So, please, share a smile, or greeting, or some time with those who may not have such a joyous celebration. Forgive those who you've counted as enemies as the One whse birthday we celebrate has exemplified. And there is plenty of ways to cheer others this time of year.