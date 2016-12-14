bells10c

“I heard the bells on Christmas Day!”…Peace on Earth, Good Will to men!

Leave a comment

by Judy BushyPeace on Earth
What do you think of when you remember Christmas as a child, a youth, and through the years?
My early Christmases were spent at the large two story home that my grandfather, Granville Ainsworth Hudson, had built over fifty years before as home for his new bride, my grandmother, Lena. There was plenty of space for five daughters, son, all the spouses and at least a dozen children for breakfast. No one could do anything until breakfast of oatmeal and cherries, was eaten together and the dishes all washed, except look at the beautifully lit tree, We’d first seen the tree that morning as the adults decorated late Christmas eve. After dishes, we opened presents and then my mother would gather us to leave for church. I’d put on a red choir robe for the junior children’s choir. The organ would play out the joyous music as the bells in the tower rang and we began the processional singing down the aisle.

It is such fun to see the joyous anticipation of children at this time of year. At a department store in Minneapolis while in High School— two Christmas seasons. It was especially fun when I got to help the elves make handmade candy canes that were given out by Santa Claus! Cleaning up the orange soda that was stuck everywhere from the tykes dropping them wasn’t as much fun, but it was so neat to see people thoughtfully buying gifts for the children in their lives!

After meeting my husband the week of high school graduation at seventeen, we were busy driving from Minneapolis to Bayfield, Wisconsin each Christmas Eve. After time with my family we drove 300 miles to Dan’s family on the shores of Lake Superior for Christmas morning. Usually there was a blizzard. It was always beautiful and we loved the snow. The years went by and we added pur little ones, and they kept growing up fast.

As they years went by I’d usually have first five or six and then ten or more children every day for daycare. We’d make something new, ornaments, gifts, wrapping paper and cards; projects of artwork and stories, songs and games each day in December.. That was always fun!

But sometimes this isn’t such a happy time of year. There was 1976, when my mother was in the hospital, mostly unconscious from before Thanksgiving to New Years eve.. We were grateful for the years the Lord had given us with her as she was expected to leave us six months after the diagnosis/ Instead, by the Lord’s mercy, was able to be present for four grandchildren thirteen years later.

I remember in 1990, crying for months solid. It is unbelievable how much tears a person has capacity to shed. Anytime “I’ll be home for Christmas” was sung or another program suggested families all being together, would bring on another cloudburst, since our oldest son had gone home to be with the Lord October 26th.

Even when it isn’t a time of great grief or sorrow, this time of year it just seems like there should be gatherings of friends and family, When that isn’t possible, missing them is hard. So sometimes this time of year isn’t the joy and excitement as it is at other stages of life.

I heard the bells on Christmas Day by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, written at a time of civil war and hardship, speak of the truth of the joy of the season. “I heard the bells on Christmas Day Their old, familiar carols play, and wild and sweet the words repeat, of peace on earth, good-will to men! Then from each black, accursed mouth the cannon thundered in the South,And with the sound the carols drowned,
Of peace on earth, good-will to men! It was as if an earthquake rent the hearth-stones of a continent, And made forlorn the households born of peace on earth, good-will to men!
And in despair I bowed my head, “There is no peace on earth,” I said; “For hate is strong,And mocks the song Of peace on earth good-will to men!”
Then pealed the bells more loud and deep:
“God is not dead, nor doth He sleep; The Wrong shall fail,The Right prevail, With peace on earth, good-will to men.”
With all the hate and war on the earth, lets remember the way of peace on earth, good will to men!

Happy Camp Christmas, Hope for Happy Camp

Can Anyone tell me What Christmas Is All About?

Leave a comment

christmascharleibrown
by Judy Bushy
We are going to see a Charlie Brown’s Christmas. I know, it is old. When I was working at the Art Instruction Schools office in 1965, Charles Schultz was one of our artist instructors for those who wanted to learn cartooning. At the same time, he was having his first full length movie, Charlie Brown’s Christmas. I’m sure you ‘ve heard it. It has a lilting little tune that stays in your head even when you haven’t heard it for a very long time but brings to mind Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Linus and all the gang.

Last time we had to venture out of town, we did a little shopping. Mostly window shopping since trips usually fall before payday!!. It is ironic that one has to drive, usually at least an hour and a half, to go into the doctor’s office for fifteen minutes for lab tests! I shouldn’t complain, that’s better than the trip to Redding or Sacramento for the same lab tests!! But once one has driven all that way, some refreshments if not a full meal are required, gas and usually some little thing you’ve been waiting a week or a month to get out to where purchase is possible!

I was surprised. There were lots of decorations, snowmen, snowflakes, red ribbons and baubles and bows….but didn’t see one single thing that would tell whose Birthday we celebrate at Christmas. There was a interview on the street asking many people who were the people at the first Thanksgiving in America and none of them knew it was “pilgrims.” The only exception seems to be in the greeting card department, maybe only grandparents send cards anymore?

So I’m going to get busy and write some letters and watch Charlie Brown Christmas, because Linus knows why we celebrate Christmas!
And there were in the same country shepherds abiding in the field, keeping watch over their flock by night. And, lo, the angel of the Lord came upon them, and the glory of the Lord shone round about them: and they were sore afraid.
And the angel said unto them, “Fear not: for, behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people. For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Saviour, which is Christ the Lord. And this shall be a sign unto you; Ye shall find the babe wrapped in swaddling clothes, lying in a manger.”
And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host praising God, and saying, “Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men.
““That’s what Christmas is all about, Charlie Brown

Christmas

Klamath Neighbors Cooperation

Leave a comment

steelheadsign-2by Judy Bushy
We have so many Klamath neighbors to be thankful for. The Happy Camp Neighborhood Watch met last night seeking ways to solve the mysterious bicycle thefts. While we are sorry there are thieves, we are thankful that others want to work together to help stop them

Some of the High school students are planning a trip to Washington D.C. for the inauguration. They’ve been working so hard with bake sales, car wash, spaghetti dinner, enchiladas and baked potato dinners and Chinese lunch. We are thankful for a community that gets together and supports the fundraising of the youngsters.

There are many who made decorated bras for the annual Breast Cancer Fundraiser as well even though there wasn’t a dinner this year.

Saturday there will be a good opportunity at the Harvest Craft Faire at the Seiad Valley Fire hall 9am to 3 pm. There will be a great array of beautiful craft items available. There will be homemade soup and bread and lunch will be at 11:30 t6o0 1:30. Annie Buma who makes beautiful wooden frames was at the Orleans Craft Fair last week for the Mid-Klamath Watershed (MKWC)group and mentioned that she will be in Seiad next week. They appreciate your support of the local fire department as well.

They’ve sold out all tables, so if you missed these sales, your opportunity will be Saturday, December 3rd at the Grange. Give Ruth Bain 493-2989 a call if you want a table.

So though our community seems to be shrinking from all the Lions, Lioness’, american Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars, and other formal organizations, our Klamath Neighbors are still working to combat crime with the Neighborhood Watch, to support our students, to fight cancer that plagues some residents-our friends and neighbors, and to prepare for the Holidays and earn a bit of spending money with out art and craft creations and even needlework and baking! It is easy to be thankful for a community like Happy Camp and those who volunteer and give of themselves!!

Chamber of Commerce, Happy Camp Grange , , ,

Those “No Monument” Signs you see…

Leave a comment

11monument1707purhome by Judy Bushy
With the Presidential election over next week, and a new president to take office in January there has been concern reviving about all the “No Monument” signs that you see up and down the River and Roads in our area. I really like the suggestion that someone made that we should add a not to the effect that PEOPLE ARE WELCOME to make the signs more friendly. However, there has been a great deal of concern in our area about the possibility that a presidential stroke of a pen could turn our whole area into a National Monument which was the reason for signs. We were asked to express our opinion on that proposed expansion to involve all of our area from Dillon Creek , north of Highway 96 and up to the Cascade National Monument by Ashland Oregon. This new area would be called the Siskiyou Crest National Monument, but there were suggestions that at the very least, the monument should not be expanded without a vote of Congress.11monument1686russ

The area around the Oregon Caves just north of us has recently been expanded, which makes more sense as the Caves area is very fragile and any effect on the watershed surrounding it has a n effect on the cave. The 480 acre Oregon Caves National Park will be increased 4,070 acres. That is quite difference from increasing the Cascade Siskiyou National Monument of 86,774 acres with the Siskiyou Crest National Monument to 686,774 acres. Even at that, the Mayor of Cave Junction didn’t expect any economic improvement from the change. In Oregon there is O & C Act that requires the Bureau of Land Management (BLM)to manage its lands for the benefit of the community which perhaps leads to more input of local residents.

With Southern Oregon and Northern California experiencing catastrophic wildfires, , federally-owned forests need more management, not less, in the opinion of many in our community.. To that end we have seen a great deal of Fire Safe Council work and input in the local Happy Camp District of the Klamath Forest and recent TREX efforts. With Happy Camp surrounded by Federal lands, the residents sporting “No Monument” signs usually believe that these lands should be available for hunting, fishing and outdoor recreation that is the hallmark of our community. When the Mill closed, promises of tourism improvements to our economy were presented. Many local businesses are dependant on tourist s, who need the forest to be accessible for recreational use., This leads to the belief that the forest should be actively managed for multiple benefits and values.

Expanding the Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument ‘s management under the Antiquities Act would bring about just the opposite to those residents.
Of course Klamath Siskiyou Wilds who originally proposed the idea to the Interior Department, has a large membership who actively writes letters to support locking up the land. Our small population, who may not be as active presenting their view against the proposal except for local signs and meetings, feels greatly disadvantaged even though it is the home of generations of many families in Happy Camp. . In a way, the community’s lack of political action for what they see as the obvious best for the community, is in effect outnumbered by distant vocal strangers who want to see the area changed without concern over devastation of local economy. A www.healthy forest.com website invites participation.
mapklamthriverb-001

"No Monument", Forest Service , ,

New Business Owners in Happy Camp

Leave a comment

img_2734by Judy Bushy, Happy Camp
The business community of Happy Camp has had some changes recently. Bob and Trista Parry turned over the market, which became Kingfisher Market under Leon and Erin Hillman’s ownership last month. Now they are excited to announce that their other retail business, Marble Mountain Gift Co. is also under new ownership. It’s always a joy to see Connie Rasmussen there. Her granddaughter, Meranda makes me delicious coffee on occasion. They will remain, and more family will be involved as Jason and Veronica Rasmussen are new owners. Veronica has given notice at the Forest Service and they will all be available to help you meet your coffee and gift needs.

It wasn’t that long ago that the MMGC start up was celebrated and a couple of Christmas grand openings! The store is always a fascinating place to look for the perfect gift as they have so many great things!!

Community member, Robyn Eadie’s reaction to the announcement was, “Thank you Bob and Trista Parry for serving the Happy Camp Community with a love like no other. Your businesses have blessed many over the years. Congratulations to Veronica and Jason! Looking forward to the new adventures”

Now that we are in November, I must say, we have abundant causes to be thankful for, the harvests and all the blessings that have come to us in this year!
img_2722

Business Development, Chamber of Commerce

October Homecoming Royalty

Leave a comment

homecoming Royalty, Nikki arrison and Brett Burcell reigned Friday

homecoming Royalty, Nikki arrison and Brett Burcell reigned Friday


October Colors
October colors on the leaves makes beautiful autumn scenes all around happy Camp! Not only is it a perfect time for a drive—either down the State of Jefferson Scenic Byway from I-5 to the east, or Bigfoot Scenic Byway from hwy 299 at Willow Creek The weather is cool and crisp! I love it!

Those of us who haven’t gotten out on those drives really appreciate those who do so with their camera. About four people posted photos on Facebook today and that was delightful! Then there are the photos of the bucks who will be feeding a family venison soon, and those that got away for another day. The bear, cougar, skunks and last night a raccoon tried to hit my car. He wasn’t successful, thank goodness! Son, Stephen told me orange was a good color for me to drive when recommending the Aveo, so perhaps that caused the little masked bandit to miss me!

This is that beautiful time of year with apple pie and pumpkins being gathered for decorating or to make pie too. Sherri shared her pumpkin cookies with chocolate chips last week and now I’ve found the recipe! Dan’s baking Oatmeal raisin cookies and I’m looking forward to turnkey dinner soon.

Royalty
The kids at Happy Camp High School dressed like animals on Monday, Hillbilly’s on Tuesday, Blast from the Blast on Wednesday for HOMECOMING!! In my day, shortly after the middle ages, we had past decades 20s 30’s 40s or 50s to choose from…now they add 70s, 80s, and 90s to the millennium to the mix!. Wednesday was also Powder Puff game. Thursday after the kids dressed in pajamas there was a volleyball game!And Friday is Superhero day. Friday was senior presentations before the volleyball game and senior presentations before the football game. The homecoming king and queen were be crowned at half time. Your support for the team and the high school is greatly appreciated. It certainly made an action packed week. Pajama Day and Superheroes on Friday were the most fun. The kids kept in costume later in the day. Then there was a LOUD assembly in the gym before school was out Friday, so they were in fine shape for cheering and fun!
Nikki Harrison was crowned homecoming queen by Sydney Snider, who reigned last year. Brett Burcell was crowned homecoming king at half time festivities. They looked so happy! The cheerleaders, Damian Valenzuela, Brianna, Beatrice Edwards and Megan Minimum were full of cheer as well.
homecomingcheers-hchs

Coming Events
Wednesday is a baked potato dinner to raise funds for the fifteen going to Washington D.C. for the inauguration. You must admire the way the students have dug in and held bake sales, car washes, spaghetti dinner, Bingo and candy sales to earn the money for their trip.
In less than a week some will celebrate Halloween Monday, October 31st. That makes Tuesday, November 1st All Saints Day. The following week, November 8th is Election Day. Some of you may have already sent in a mail ballot, but the rest of us go to the polls. have you noticed something very funny about the election this year. No one seems to have yard signs and bumper stickers and broadcast the candidates that they are supporting for this election. There is also more bad feeling toward other voters with differing views than I ever
Two weeks and a bit more and it will be Veterans Day Friday, November 11th. Just four weeks from Thursday will be “over the river and through the woods time for Thanksgiving.
It is time for all those artists and craftspeople to begin making things they want to sell for the holidays. In just five weeks from Saturday will be a chance to buy lots of wonderful craft items at the Grange with their annual Craft event. Then eight weeks from Sunday is Christmas day. And in nine weeks we will already be in the New Year 2017, Lord willing.

?
.

Happy Camp High School, Uncategorized ,
1 2 3 88