2022 Bigfoot Jamboree Grand Marshall, Nell Sakota

There will be the traditional Bigfoot Jamboree dance for the young and young at heart on Friday evening. You can enjoy a delicious Indian Taco for supper and then dance the evening away to Rock Candy.

There are vendors throughout the event. (Happy Campers love having food at every gathering) Besides delicious food, crafts, poker, and even beer booth available at the Park f from Friday afternoon to the end of the event Sunday.

Saturday

This is an event for the entire family and Saturday, especially is for the Kids. Kids will love the giant inflatable play and there will be many special activities for the babes to the teens, who especially love the laser tag at dark.

The Ballet Dance Performance will be Saturday as well as a live farm petting zoo!

Central for all will be the Royal Coronation and Raffle drawing. (Be sure to bind a queen candidate and get your tickets which will soon be available.) This raffle finances many of the nonprofit activities of our Klamath River Community and your help is greatly appreciated.

After the Coronation of this year’s Bigfoot royalty, is the dance to the music of the Roadsters! Don’t forget the traditional salmon or Ribs Dinner on Saturday as well.

Sunday

If you get up for the 5K Bigfoot Dash, you’ll work up an appetite for the Firemen’s pancake breakfast.

Sunday is when Highway 96 is lined with everyone to see Bigfoot in the Parade starting at eleven o’clock. The Grand Marshall of the Parade this year is Nell Sakota. Nell has done so very much for our community, from Easter Egg hunts for kids to the Holiday Dinners for Thanksgiving and Christmas for those who would otherwise “celebrate” the holiday alone with a can of beans at home. The big heart that Nell and her family show to us all is what Happy Camp is all about. Good neighbors!!

The Theme of the Parade this year is Board Games….So whether you like to play Candy land with the kiddies or are more into the beauty of Chess, put your thinking cap on and make a float that will win the prize!

Back at the River Park after the parade, I’m looking forward to enjoying the music of Haven Yates! No better place to enjoy a Sunday afternoon with friends and neighbors from 1-5, food and booths at your convenience

After the Duck Derby the live band Frankie Hernandez will play.

While in Happy Camp; be sure to take your photo all together at the Bigfoot Statue on Davis Road and Highway 96.

All these great fun activities are put on for you by the Bigfoot Jamboree Committee and they do a wonderful job but it takes the whole community to make it the best!

This year, with memory of the Slater Fire and still rebuilding, we’re ready to tackle the steps to make it all best ever. Working together with all hearts for our community, we welcome all to celebrate with us in Happy Camp!

