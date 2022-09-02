Bigfoot Jamboree began Friday; Delicious Indian Tacos & music!

Bigfoot is Coming to Happy Camp again!

Bigfoot Jamboree is on for Happy Camp!! Way back in 1966 this festive event began and this year will be especially great celebration. A small town is like a big family, and family is foremost for most Happy Campers! What began as a musical square dance on Bridge Street (now 2nd Avenue) morphed into the highlight of the year for the whole family in Happy Camp!

It’s always darkest before the dawn, and this year especially we’re planning for the biggest celebration yet. After Slater Fire, September 2020, Karuk Tribe made trailers and RVs, and homes are slowly going up again after two years when this year the Yeti Fire threatened and our neighbors in Klamath River experienced the McKinney Fire.! Many are not back yet, but many will be coming back! They may pitch a tent in the campgrounds or a backyard, but we hope to see them for the Bigfoot Jamboree!!

Bigfoot Jamboree began Friday, September 2nd at the River Park! River Park was about 30 acres grown over with blackberry brush that was transformed into the beautiful River Park for the Jamboree! Rush Athletic Performance will be presented.

The Palmeter Family made delicious Indian Tacos for Friday evening Jamboree attenders. There was dance for the young and young at heart on Friday evening by Rock Candy. You can enjoy a delicious Indian Taco for supper and then dance the evening away

.

There are vendors throughout the event. (Happy Campers love having food at every gathering) Besides delicious food, crafts, poker, and even beer booth available at the Park from Friday afternoon to the end of the event Sunday.

