Community Collaborations topic of Courses at Computer Center

By Judy Bushy, published in SDN klamath Views July 24, 2018

Volunteers are the life of Happy Camp! July has been really busy, but in the meantime a couple dozen or more Happy Camp citizens are busy learning “The art and science of grant writing” for their favorite Happy Camp volunteer activities. What would Happy Camp do without volunteers to make the community so much better?!?!

For a couple dozen Happy Campers studying grant writing for community projects, we are 60% completed the course.

This week is Session 6 of The Ultimate Grant Proposal Blueprint that deals with the daunting area of budgeting. Financing the project is important so it takes us on a deep dive into the heart of our proposal planning: The budget – the plan for managing all the resources we need to successfully complete the work we want to do … and to achieve the results we want to see. Maryn Boess is such an enthusiastic teacher, and she keeps us involved and illustrates the work to be done with Logic models, chocolate chip cookie recipes and similar helps.

Plans are for grant applications for many projects from trees, trails to kids sports programs to …well, the sky is the limit. Having once had the only licensed day care center in Happy Camp, I’d love to see child care a priority if I could find a suitable facility! There’s a lot of work to be done to make our community work better, and our volunteers are busy at it! Remember the words of Maryam Kazmi!

One song can spark a moment, One flower can wake a dream

One tree can start a forest. One bird can herald spring

One smile begins friendship. One handclap lifts a soul

One star can guide a ship at the sea

One vote can change a nation. One sunbeam lights a room

One candle wipes all the darkness. One laugh will conquer gloom

One step must start each journey, One word must start each prayer

One hope will raise our spirits, One touch can show you care

One voice can speak with wisdom, One heart can know what’s true

One life can make a difference; You see it’s up to you!

