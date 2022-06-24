Congratulations, Happy Camp Graduates!!!

by Judy E. Bushy Friday evening was a very special gathering at Happy Camp High School! Eleven of our young people celebrated their graduation from High School and the opening of the next chapter to reach their life goals.

Many family and friends watched them enter in their graduation attire to pomp and Circumstance. All were welcomed by Principal Erica Mitchell.

After our National Anthem was played, Marcus Jackson, salutatorian of the class, was the first to speak. Madison Rilea then shared her message as the Valedictorian

Dave Timbrook, who teaches wood manufacturing and welding classes was the main speaker for the evening. .

The Senior Slideshow with photos and songs momentous to each was produced by Kaylee Bangs, Emilie Cushman, Maddie Davis, Isabell Gomez, Taylor Hammon, Cheyenne Laflin, Vinn Morales, Madison Rilea and Jessica Williams.

Following the Class Certification by Principal Mitchell was presentation of Diplomas by Becky Lantow who is our Siskiyou Union High School District Board Member! The young adults who had just completed their high school education left the stage for the recessional.

Kaylee Eileen Bangs not only received her diploma, but has also received the Happy Camp High School Certificate of Excellence in welding.

Madeline M. Davis will be taking a year before entering the Dental Program at College of the Redwoods.

Eric P. Duval 11 is looking to become a pilot with the US Air Force.

Marcus R. Jackson plans to continue his education at Shasta College.

Cheyenne Laflin-Grimes receives her high school diploma as well as having received the Happy Camp High School Certificate of Excellence in Graphic Arts.

Zachery W. McCartney plans to go on to become a Wildland Firefighter after graduation.

Emily M Mitchell plans to continue her education at College of the Siskiyous and study Early Childhood Education.

Madison R. Rilea plans to study Biochemistry at San Diego State University.

Jessica K. Williams plans to study Environmental Studies at College of the Siskiyous.

Hannah R. Wilson plans to go into Nursing at the College of the Siskiyous. `

Virusur O. Watson is another of our graduates that we are happy to celebrate and look forward to his next steps in the future. Virusur also has received the Certificate of Excellence in Athletics.

` These students have certainly had an unusual high school career! They’ve studied while changes from Covid-19 pandemic, Slater Fire in which many lost a great deal, and adjustments to further changes in life and schooling that occurred.

They have been involved in community service in the past years. The organizers of the Veterans Appreciation Dinner greatly appreciated their putting American flags on local businesses to honor veterans!

The rest of the students of Happy Camp High will be on summer vacation until next August. Some will be rafting and swimming in the creeks, and enjoying hiking and camping in our wilderness area.

Some will be preparing to earn a scholarship from participation in the Bigfoot Jamboree Royalty efforts. The final announcements of that will be made public during Bigfoot Jamboree which is traditionally Friday, September 2 and 3rd, with the parade and closing awards and events at the River Park on September 4th.

Their teachers, besides Dave Timbrook; are Ryder Hennessey, Diane Oliver, and Ricardo Picart will be having a change of pace for the summer as well.

Amanda Stone and Roberta Ricardy have worked on transporting students this year. Greg Macdonald serves in Maintenance and custodial duties while Smokey Titus cares for school buildings and grounds. Rachel Rhinehart keeps up the office work as secretary.

Tina Dual and Joe Robba are Instructional Aides and Leona McLaughlin serves as an aide as well as food service to be sure the teens get their lunch and nutritional needs met.

Always busy overseeing all aspects of the school is principal, Erica Mitchell and the Happy Camp community is very grateful to all of our school staff for the work that they do!

