Don’t miss voting & Picnic at River Park today!

Tuesday. June 7th is the day to express your responsibility to VOTE. If you are a proud citizen of the United States of America (even wanting to see things improve) and a registered voter, today is the day!!

If you haven’t already sent your mail in ballot, the place to go in Happy Camp is the Karuk Tribe Housing Wellness Center at 537 Jacobs Way in Happy Camp. The Poll opens at 7 A.M. and close at 8 P.M..

Then treat yourself to a picnic lunch at the River Park!!

The Siskiyou Telephone Company TEAM IS SO EXCITED to be back in Happy Camp for the 17th Annual Customer Appreciation Day event! Please join us at the River Park Pavilion on Tuesday, June 7th from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm. Enjoy barbecued hot dogs with all of the fixings, chips, cookies, and drinks. We also have a small gift for you. Learn more about the ACP program and Smart Rural Communities.

Can’t make it to the picnic in Happy Camp on Tuesday? We’re hosting a second event at our Headquarters, located at 30 Telco Way in Etna on Thursday, June 9th from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm. We hope to see you there!

Share this: Share

Email

Print



