FARMER’S MARKET THURSDAY in Happy Camp!



by Judy Bushy

Don’t forget the Happy Camp Farmer’s Market on Thursday from 5:30 to 7:30. They’ve had Ribs, Taylor’s dogs and pulled pork for supper at the Farmer’s Market. Wonder what the supper this Thursday will be? See you at the Gail Zink Park Thursday!!

The Happy Camp Farmer’s Market was begun last year and was the high point of week. It’s always a good time to get together ant this was great! Even for the working mothers, a night when you didn’t have to cook, could get some fresh garden produce, and enjoy Klamath Neighbors all in one evening. The Farmer’s Market is again open this year, thanks to Abigail Yeager and Linda Zink and their team. You can even watch a ball game or tiny tots practicing their dance at the same time. This year they have taken up a more ambitions project, the Community Center in what used to be the Family Resource Center and had a grand opening.



Independence Day Thoughts

I wanted to share some gems from an interview I heard on the radio of David McCullough. McCullough’s new book is The American Spirit: Who We Are and What We Stand for. McCullough is a very honored historian and has won two Pulitzer Prizes and two National Book Awards as well as the Medal of Freedom. For this book, he went over eighty of his previous speeches to condense down; Who we are as a nation and what we stand for….a very appropriate read for the Fourth of July.

I especially appreciated a quote from Daniel Boorstin shared by McCullough, “Trying to plan for the future without a sense of the past is like trying to plant cut flowers.”According to the Nation’s Report Card, U.S. History seems to be American students worst subject which is really hard to believe as fascinating as it is, and how it explains who we are, by knowing what we stand for.

Looking Forward

Next Meeting of the Happy Camp Neighborhood Watch will be delayed to July 10th due to the Independence Day celebrations. With fire setting, Horse Creek Church broken into and All Saints Church burglarized, People’s Cener gift Shop Broken into, and other matters of concern, please come. Bring your solution if you have one, as we need to solve crime!

Friends of the Siskiyou County Museum will meet on July 14th in Yreka.

Karuk Reunion is coming up on July 22nd.

Bigfoot Jamboree is coming September 1-3 TV Cartoon Characters Parade Sunday at 11:00 am

