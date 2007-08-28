Fire Siege of 1987 Remembered
20th Anniversary of Fire Siege ’87
The above photos of Happy Camp during the ’87 fires are by Jim Waddell and Kerry Waddell respectively. Thank you for sharing the photos with Happy Camp News readers!
Just two days before Labor Day, 1987, after a summer of rainless heat had baked the woods to kindling, over 11,000 lightning strikes hit and the western states began to burn. During the following 8 weeks the worst fires in nearly 100 years devastated 9 states, including 1,300 square miles in California and Oregon. The wildfire devastation included 406 square miles of the Klamath National Forest and became known as “Fire Siege ’87”.
During the first week of the fires 1,274 people were involved with fighting 20,675 acres of wildfires on the Klamath National Forest. By the eighth week 75 wildfires had burned a total of 258,764 acres, or 15%, of the 1.7 million land base of the Klamath National Forest.
The lives of three firefighters were claimed by “Fire Siege ’87” on the Klamath National Forest. Heavy smoke trapped by temperature inversions plagued firefighters and rural residents for weeks on end. Firefighters from across the country, including U.S. military, federal, state and county agencies, as well local residents joined forces to combat the fires. At the peak some 8,003 people battled the wildfires.
The parallels between “Fire Siege ’87” and the recent China-Back and Elk Complexes are impressive, stated Forest Supervisor Peg Boland. “It takes all of us working together to manage a major fire suppression incident. The help we recently experienced is an excellent example of working together to successfully achieve a common goal that benefited the communities as well as National Forest natural resources.”
Does anyone hae pictures that were taken during the fires of ’87. Would like to have some copied online for memories sake.
I was a young man working for the Nezperce National Forest in the years of 1986 and 1987 when i got the call to flight from Lewiston, Idaho to Redding, California,with the forest fire crew. The rest was a living nightmare that I will never forget!
Thank you Pablo, and other fire fighters who have come from far and away, as well as those near at hand, for rescue of our home in Happy Canp! You are rememberered and we are grateful!
It is beauriful and we love our life here, but like every other place on this earth there are dangers and catastrophe, met with courage!
“Petey”
Was a member of the California Army National Guard providing medical support to those working the line at Happy Camp. My tent was just 150′ from the mess tent.
Still have a cough to this day. And I still think it was worth the injury knowing I also helped so many people working the line. Only wish I could have done more.
I found among my Dad’s effect a Siege of 87 pin that also says Pacific Southwest Region.
I found the same pin. My Dad worked for the Klamath Forest during that time.
I remember the daytime sky in Seiad was so dark from the smoke that the sun was hard to see and dark red.
Things have been bad in Seiad Valley the past week also! Thank goodness that Seiad Valley seems safe, for now!
Some evacuated to the Siskiyou golden Fair Grounds, but most stayed. The smoke was in Happy Camp also but is much lighter now.
Hello, i have a “Siege of 87” pin.. I arrived on the first evening in Happy Camp as a felling boss -flew over from Carson to Yreka then on over.
Was around the first fatality as well sadly.. In the previous 14 yrs i had been in the USFS, it was the most fire i had ever seen at once.
Flying over it looked as though the state had been nuked repeatedly. We flew over smoke jumpers that were running down a ridge as their canopys melted in a small but rapidly growing blaze.
I knew i was in for a “stint” ! Lovely place that Happy Camp! Hope she never sees another “Siege of 87”..
I remember Fighting this fire. I was 18 at the time and was a seasonal firefighter with California Dept. of forestry. CDF station #34 Kelsey-Cobb.
Hello, I can remember the fires from then. We had over 7,000 firefighters in happy camp which was way more the number of peopleliving there. My brother and I were promoted to squad bosses.
Our crews were called the klammath casuals, dont let the word mislead you. We went out and work with hot shots from Los padres hot shots and the nortorious appache hotshots and we worked everyday withem and we were told that our crews should be promoted to hot shot status.my two crews were there til after xmas holidays. I was a different experience daily and kept it exciting my best friend on the crew was bob Crowder.
i was a sophmore in high school.me and some friends went to help fight this fire.it was scary.i lived in yreka ca
Does anyone know if the RedCross rebuilt any homes following this disaster?