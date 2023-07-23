Great time for the Library Frioday, & Penuche fudge day, July 22, 2023

Judy E. Bushy

Did you enjoy the fabulous event at the Klamath-Siskiyou Art Center Friday night?

If you didn’t, you missed a delicious dinner as Casey Chambers made vegetarian Paella! You could add sausage if that’s to your taste! and looked like fabulous salads as well!

I really wanted to go to hear Ms. De and Barry make music!

The delightful items to be auctioned (Silent auction) were great!! Happy Camp has such talented crafters!!

Best of all is that all the proceeds go to our very own local HAPPY CAMP LIBRARY!

Stop by THE LIBRARY Wednesday afternoon on Buckhorn Road in a quiet spot next to the Cemetery.Donations always gratefully accepted!!

By the way, today is Penuche Fudge Day…if you need an excuse!!

(Thanks to Leona for sharing photos of the library event, my computer is being difficult, but will post additions as soon as possible)

