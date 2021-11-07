

byJudy E. Bushy

Veterans Day

The next big day coming up is the Veterans Day a week from Thursday. The committee to put on a Veteran’s Appreciation Dinner on that evening is in full swing and going well. If you know a Veteran from our home area along the Klamath River, please let us know so they can receive our appreciation and an invitation to the dinner. Dinner will be served at the Happy Camp Elementary School.

Do you have photos of Happy Camp or area veterans who are serving, or have served? Happy Camp loves our Veterans is the Facebook page where you’ll find out more about the Veterans Appreciation efforts. Please give a call to Lisa Bousfield if you have names of veterans of our area that we can invite. Don’t want to miss any! Veterans, please R.S.V.P.Call Robin 530-598-2035 with names and number. We’d appreciate your help!

The committee is so very grateful to the Karuk Tribe, Bob and Trista Parry of Kingfisher Market, NAPA Auto Supply of Happy Camp, Marble Mountain Hardware, Scott River Builders, Connor Card Lock, Rick Jones of Seiad Valley Store, Pepsi Cola of Mt Shasta for drinks and Partner’s Deli. Thanks to all the Happy Camp businesses that will be putting up American flags for Veterans Day as well.

Thanks to the individuals who have donated their time and resources, worked on the committee and “Ms Muffin’s” Cupcakes…My how I’ve missed them recently as there’s no more Farmer’s Market this year. Glad that Leona McLaughlin has a kitchen as her new home was one of the first in the Indian Meadow’s to be replaced following the disaster of the Slater Fire last year. It’s wonderful to see the community working together, helping each other out and coming back stronger than ever!

