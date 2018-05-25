Happy Camp Neighborhood Watch is on Patrol!

J udy Bushy, Happy Camp

Love the New Signs for the Happy Camp Neighborhood Watch Patrol and all the VOLUNTEERS who meet Monday, June 4th at 5:30 at Partners Deli & Arcade on Highway 96 next to the Forest Service District Office to work together to cure crime because we care about our neighbors!!

First Monday of May was the Happy Camp Neighborhood Watch meeting. My apology to any who may have thought it was at the Karuk Housing Authority Conference Room, no idea that they were changing it to the Partner’s Deli & Arcade. It appears that it will be there next month also, June 4th at 5:30. That would make it so convenient to have Dan Effman there, except he didn’t make it this time. Sheriff’s Deputy Gabe Garrison didn’t make it either, but he was taking a “guest” to the jail, and is excused for official business. There was still a good turnout for the meeting, and business was taken care of in an efficient and professional manner.

The patrols have been seen out much more as well. If your home or business needs special patrolling, be sure to contact one of the Happy Camp Neighborhood Watch volunteers (David Culbert, Lisa Bousfield) Do not put it on Facebook, please. If perchance a burglar sees your bragging that you are going on around the world tour for the next couple of weeks, he may think that it is an invitation to stop by and visit your home since you aren’t there.

Share this: Share

Email

Print



