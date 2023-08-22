Happy World Senior Citizen Day, August 21st!!

It was in 1988!! Did you remember that President Ronald Reagan was founder of the new day, World Senior Citizen Day.

After President Reagan signed the proclamation, World Senior Citizen Day was official in the United States.

Since it was likely that I was driving from our previous home in Pembine, Wisconsin to Happy Camp, 35 years ago at the time. With me were Michael, who had just gotten his drivers license so could help, Esther, Elizabeth and Stephen. Dan had gone ahead to begin his work for the Happy Camp Ranger Station on the Klamath National Forest.

Of course, the whole celebration depends upon the Senor Citizen, when does one reach that title.My computer tells me that, “In the United States it is generally considered that a senior citizen is anyone of retirement age, or a person that has reached age 62 or older. However the standard threshold for Medicaid is age 65.

Happy Seniors of Happy Camp had membership beginning at age 55, but perhaps that was just preparatory of being a Senior Citizen!! Being inducted into the Bingo players gatherings seemed to be the main goal,and it was a great gathering at the Log High School, long a celebration of what the town of Happy Camp accomplished working together., It had been retired from serving as the high school years before but there was always the hope that it would, someday, be a museum!

To all the Seniors out there, thank you for your wisdom, and have a happy day!

