Here Comes Summer!!

Is your corn knee high?? I grew up, with a cousin in the Haapala Corn Seed Company family, knowing that the corn had to be knee high by the fourth of July! All the progress was measured by that deadline. Whose knees by the Fourth of July?, I didn’t worry about! There was always plenty of just picked corn on the cob with the potatoes covered in melted butter and chives, and watermelon, of course!! Just picked meant that Tex went out and picked it while the water boiled in preparation of the arrival of the corn.

But this year has been different! First there was the snowy January, then the weather got cold and rainy just when we were expecting spring to be showing up. Our garden plot remained a swamp through all the cool weather so we couldn’t get seeds planted for the greens, peas and beans which are usually the staples. Our Garden Fairy arrived from Sacramento to help the dozen (not four dozen as in some years) tomato plants in raised beds usually for the kitchen garden greens. Even the Lily of the Valley hasn’t poked any sprouts through the front garden, after careful selection for something that would survive on the outskirts of the shady walnut! So, no, we have no corn by the fourth of July. In fact, it seems like summer just began….which it just did last week!!! But our garden is going sadly!! With last week’s triple-didget heat, I barely left the house. There’s plenty of work to catch up on there to keep me busy, for sure!

Summer Lunch for Kids!!

If any children of any age are a part of your household, a good lunch excursion is The Free Lunch at 632 Jacobs Way Monday through Friday from 11:30 to 12:30 o’clock. If you have any questions please call Nell 493-1490. Thanks to Nell and any other’s keeping our children fed this summer!

Barbecue Coming

Thanks to Sherri for bringing me the flier for a special picnic coming up this week!! On Wednesday three’s Customer Appreciation Day Barbecue in Happy Camp at the River Park by Siskiyou Telephone. This is the annual Siskiyou Telephone Customer Appreciation Day! Not only will they serve BBQ hot dogs with all the toppings, Chips, beverages and cookies, but 50 winners will receive a $20 credit on their phone bill!! Every STC customer is automatically entered into our computer generated drawing and you need not be present to win, but who would want to miss a fun picnic lunch at the River Park Pavilion from 11:30 to 1:30 on Wednesday.

Parade Plans

Bigfoot Jamboree team that serves on the Happy Camp Coordinating Council has decided on a theme for the parade; TV Cartoons. So, your summer project it to watch TV cartoons until you find something suitable for your parade float on September 3rd. Yup, that’s right, Bigfoot Jamboree is September 1-3rd so you can look forward to it all summer.

Karuk Reunion is going to be July 22nd!

