Homecoming Time at Camp High!!



by Judy E. Bushy

It’s time for Homecoming! You may see students (or staff as well)dressed like the 70’s for Hippy Day on Monday!

Tuesday is Redneck Day. Now what will be the students dress like for that occasion? Powder puff game will be 5:30 to 6:30 at the High School Field dedicated to John Kufner.

Wednesday is Emo Day. There will also be Volley Buff gave 5:30 – 6:30 at the Hokanson Gymnasium at the High School.

Come Thursday, everyone can wear the Blue and Gold.

Fourth Period there will be a Pep Rally. 6 pm is the time for a Volleyball game. After the games crowning and then 5th quarter at the High School.

Now we all need to learn to sing this song:

Through the land of timbered mountains, tall and bold and green

Flows the mighty Klamath River, Beauty to be seen.

Sing this song now sing it proudly

Praise to learning’s lamp

Hail to thee our Alma Mater

Hail to Happy Camp

Our old town with storied legends, tales of golden quest

Add our own school to the legends, School we love the best

Sing this song now sing it proudly

Praise to learning’s lamp

Hail to thee our Alma Mater

Hail to Happy Camp

Linda Kufner , Cheri Titus Shortt and Beth Orrell Mitchell told of how they sang it all the time at Happy Camp High! Now who will sing this for us, so we know the tune?

And who wrote the song, and the words? when did the song get lost so that it hasn’t been sung lately??

