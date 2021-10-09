Homecoming Time at Camp High!!
by Judy E. Bushy
It’s time for Homecoming! You may see students (or staff as well)dressed like the 70’s for Hippy Day on Monday!
Tuesday is Redneck Day. Now what will be the students dress like for that occasion? Powder puff game will be 5:30 to 6:30 at the High School Field dedicated to John Kufner.
Wednesday is Emo Day. There will also be Volley Buff gave 5:30 – 6:30 at the Hokanson Gymnasium at the High School.
Come Thursday, everyone can wear the Blue and Gold.
Fourth Period there will be a Pep Rally. 6 pm is the time for a Volleyball game. After the games crowning and then 5th quarter at the High School.
Now we all need to learn to sing this song:
Through the land of timbered mountains, tall and bold and green
Flows the mighty Klamath River, Beauty to be seen.
Sing this song now sing it proudly
Praise to learning’s lamp
Hail to thee our Alma Mater
Hail to Happy Camp
Our old town with storied legends, tales of golden quest
Add our own school to the legends, School we love the best
Sing this song now sing it proudly
Praise to learning’s lamp
Hail to thee our Alma Mater
Hail to Happy Camp
Linda Kufner , Cheri Titus Shortt and Beth Orrell Mitchell told of how they sang it all the time at Happy Camp High! Now who will sing this for us, so we know the tune?
And who wrote the song, and the words? when did the song get lost so that it hasn’t been sung lately??
I lovethe Happy camp news and i always want more , dear. Judy. What is EM O day ?
Emo is a character from Sesame Street that was a very popular toy. Somehow I find teenage dress up’s a bit mysterious, like this one! can’t attach a picture here, but will try to insert one in the column so you can see him.