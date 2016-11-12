Klamath Neighbors Cooperation

by Judy Bushy

We have so many Klamath neighbors to be thankful for. The Happy Camp Neighborhood Watch met last night seeking ways to solve the mysterious bicycle thefts. While we are sorry there are thieves, we are thankful that others want to work together to help stop them

Some of the High school students are planning a trip to Washington D.C. for the inauguration. They’ve been working so hard with bake sales, car wash, spaghetti dinner, enchiladas and baked potato dinners and Chinese lunch. We are thankful for a community that gets together and supports the fundraising of the youngsters.

There are many who made decorated bras for the annual Breast Cancer Fundraiser as well even though there wasn’t a dinner this year.

Saturday there will be a good opportunity at the Harvest Craft Faire at the Seiad Valley Fire hall 9am to 3 pm. There will be a great array of beautiful craft items available. There will be homemade soup and bread and lunch will be at 11:30 t6o0 1:30. Annie Buma who makes beautiful wooden frames was at the Orleans Craft Fair last week for the Mid-Klamath Watershed (MKWC)group and mentioned that she will be in Seiad next week. They appreciate your support of the local fire department as well.

They’ve sold out all tables, so if you missed these sales, your opportunity will be Saturday, December 3rd at the Grange. Give Ruth Bain 493-2989 a call if you want a table.

So though our community seems to be shrinking from all the Lions, Lioness’, american Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars, and other formal organizations, our Klamath Neighbors are still working to combat crime with the Neighborhood Watch, to support our students, to fight cancer that plagues some residents-our friends and neighbors, and to prepare for the Holidays and earn a bit of spending money with out art and craft creations and even needlework and baking! It is easy to be thankful for a community like Happy Camp and those who volunteer and give of themselves!!

Share this: Share

Email

Print



