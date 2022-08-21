NATIONAL SENIOR CITIZENS DAY |August 21, 2022

On August 21st, National Senior Citizens Day recognizes the achievements of the more mature representatives of our nation. The day provides an opportunity to show our appreciation for their dedication, accomplishments, and services they give throughout their lives.

According to the 2017 census, 47 million seniors live in the United States. By 2060, that number will nearly double. Their wealth of knowledge, skill, and experience offer so much to the next generation. As technologies advance, these are the people who’ve experienced each step of change. Not only have they contributed to it, but they understand first hand the benefits and the drawbacks. They know life without the advancements that exist today.

Quote markBy the time you’re eighty years old you’ve learned everything. You only have to remember it. ~ George Burns

Our senior citizens are pioneers of science, medicine, psychology, civil rights and so much more. Their valuable contributions to our communities create better places to live. They deserve the respect and dignity their achievements earn them. The day encourages supporting senior citizens to live their lives to the fullest and as independently as possible.

Spend time with the senior citizens you know. Let them know they are appreciated and loved. It may also be a good day to volunteer at a retirement home. Share your smile with those who may not otherwise get a visitor today.

If you are a senior citizen, check for special discounts and promotions that may be offered at stores and restaurants in your area.

Thank you to all our Klamath Neighbors who mow lawns, help garden, grocery shop and provide rides to our Senior Neighbors along the Klamath River, Thank you to the Karuk Tribe for providing Senior Nutrition Site with lunch 530-493-2508.

Welcome to church, Seniors. Assemby Church in the Meadows 530-403Z 2638, Bible Church on 2nd Avenue 530-493-2900, and Christian Fellowship 530-598=1549 for worship, Bible study and prayer/

NATIONAL SENIOR CITIZENS DAY HISTORY

On August 19, 1988, President Ronald Reagan signed Proclamation 5847 declaring August 21st as National Senior Citizens Day

