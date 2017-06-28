Neighborhood Watch next meeting will be July 10th

by Judy Bushy



Happy Camp Neighborhood Watch met Monday night. There was a message that it was going to be postponed as our meeting place couldn’t be used, but a bunch were already there. The door was locked, but we had a couple of officers from the Sheriff’s department (Gabe Garrison and John Erickson (841-2900) We also had Vice President, Dan Effman, Board Members: Becky Tiraterra, Lisa Bousfield, Bernard Lowry, and interim secretary, Forest Service Recreation expert and Laurel Buhrmann who is making “calling” cards for the Happy Camp Neighborhood Watch meeting at the Forest Service.

Gabe reviewed some of the things Sheriff Jon Lopey and John from the District Attorney’s office explained in May when they came. Because of John’s explanations, it was decided we need to have more information on California Senator’s actions, sort of a “legislation watchdog” to educate our community on the problems these changes make for our community. Right now crime pays in California! There was concern about drug task force not getting convictions due to leniency and especially recidivism. The Orleans law officer has not been assigned there as of yet, but should be soon.

There was discussion on some repeat and new problems brought to the attention of the Neighborhood Watch and actions taken in the past few weeks. Report, report, report suspicious things you see, better to be cautious and make notes of things, than to let them go and have a big problem afterwards.

Some can post cameras on public land as well as the one’s the Neighborhood Watch can put up on private places. Landlords who rent to criminals and the businesses that serve them were also discussed. The “mystery black Infinity” that was parked other and now at town trail was checked out.

Next meeting there will be a vote on filling vacant officers of the Board, Bylaw changes and bringing things up to date Next meeting will be July 10th due to Independence Day conflict with regular meeting time.

