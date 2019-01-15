“Nothing Beats Togetherness,” Dr. Grover Sterling

There was a great radio program on Martin Luther King, Jr’s legacy on the Public Square over the weekend.

Dr. Sterling Glover who was a coworker with Martin Luther King, and has now also passed away, recorded words were shared. “Nothing Beats Togetherness.”

We sometimes think of King as an activist, a political person, but the fact was that he was just a preacher, a pastor, who peacefully fought for civil rights.

Part of his “I have a Dream” speech says, I have a dream that my four little children (Well) will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.I have a dream today.

I have a dream that one day down …little black boys and black girls will be able to join hands with little white boys and white girls as sisters and brothers. I have a dream today.

I have a dream that one day every valley shall be exalted , every hill and mountain shall be made low, the rough places will be made plain , and the crooked places will be made straight , and the glory of the Lord shall be revealed, and all flesh shall see it together.

This is our hope. This is the faith that I go back to the South with. With this faith we will be able to hew out of the mountain of despair a stone of hope. With this faith (Yes) we will be able to transform the jangling discords of our nation into a beautiful symphony of brotherhood. With this faith we will be able to work together, to pray together, to struggle together, to go to jail together, to stand up for freedom together, knowing that we will be free one day.

This will be the day, this will be the day when all of God’s children will be able to sing with new meaning: “My country, ‘tis of thee sweet land of liberty, of thee I sing Land where my fathers died, land of the pilgrim’s pride, from every mountainside, let freedom ring!”

And if America is to be a great nation, this must become true. So let freedom ring

Another quote from him, which seems more appropriate now than ever!

Dr. King said, “Someone must take place of nonalignment so he can look objectively at both parties and be the conscience of both, not the servant or master of either.”

