Saturday is Seiad Day! August 25th

by Judy BushyThe other day Bob Humphries stopped by and mentioned he has chickens ready! They are ready for playing Chicken Poop bingo at the annual Seiad Day fundraiser for the Seiad Valley Volunteer Fire Department. It is always a fun day. It begins with the Parade right downtown Seiad Valley, at promptly (usually) 10 pm. You don’t want to be late or you’ll be a long way back and miss the best part of the parade! After the parade when you see lots of friendly people, everyone goes back to the Fire Hall, 44601 Highway 96 (Can’t miss it unless you miss Seiad Valley entirely!!) I always like to enjoy all the crafts they have at the booths and then get one of their delicious hamburgers for lunch 11 to 3. They have hot dogs, chips and nachos and lots of beverages and pops. There is a craft auction 3 to 5 and a Silent auction, which has beautiful things to bid for. There’s horseshoes and the kids have all kinds of games as well as popcorn and treats. They usually love the bounce house. Did I mention Chicken poop bingo? Later, when you are enjoying the nice winning craft you got from the auction, you can end the day with dinner and dance. Chicken or steak dinner is $15 or $20 for the big appetite for both, along with sides and cake. Children are $8. Last year Patty Grantham was on hand to talk with residents about the Eclipse fire, but although we can’t guarantee she will be there this year her coworker, Smokey Bear will no doubt be encouraging fire prevention!

It was so exciting to receive the new Siskiyou Pioneer, annual publication of the Siskiyou County Historical Society, in the mail this week. I’d hoped to go out Friday or Monday to stop by their office and pick it up and some other reading, but it already came. This is a very special look back to the out of pring 1964 Siskiyou Pioneer, plus other things as well.

Share this: Share

Email

Print



