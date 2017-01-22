Snowstorms and Power Outages for the New year….

Neighbor helping Neighbor! That is the most wonderful thing our recent difficulties have shown us! New Year has brought with it snow storms and rain, electrical and heat outages.

Some of our neighbors, some who are elderly or disabled, not only had no heat or way to make a hot meal with the electricity off, but were unable to physically get out because show blocked streets and drives!

The electric hasn’t been off completely for the past three weeks, but much of the time! After being off 18 hours, so when it came on there was the mad rush to do all one could while it was on, and then off again.

Sometimes it was on downtown and there was school, but off at our house and couldn’t get out of the drive anyway…so we were stuck!



I didn’t see all who were out there clearing snow or helping out, but Siskiyou Road workers, CalTrans, and Pacific Powers have been working long hours and doing a great job and we want to thank them! Tha nks to all our neighborly neighbors who did so much to help!!



