Spread the Love; NO Bullying

Happy Camp High School Basketball Homecoming

The big event at Happy Camp High School is Homecoming. Big Valley will be here in Happy Camp for a game on Friday at 5 p.m.. the High School will celebrate all week. You may have seen students running around in pjs yesterday. Today is a day to wear black, Wednesday is Dad Day and Thursday is Cape day. Friday all out loyal Happy Camp Indians will wear Blue and Gold and cheer on the home team at the game.

Bullying

Keith Deltano is coming to present a program for the Happy Camp High School, February 5th. The topic is bullying and mental health matters. The students program will be during the normal School Day on Tuesday. However, parents are invited to have a discussion with Deltano on bullying at noon next Tuesday at the Penthouse at the High School.Learn more at www.dontbullyonline.com

Share this: Share

Email

Print



