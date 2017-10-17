Thank you for Celebration of Stella’s Birthday!

by Judy BushyThanks for all who made the 151st birthday party of Stella W. Patterson such a warm walk down Memory Lane! We loved seeing and visiting with all the friends of Dear Mad’m at the Siskiyou Museum!

It was so great to see Stella’s” young friends,” Rod Diridon, Sr, Claudia and Dick again!Rod came early and it was so great to see him, Claudia and Dick!! His thoughts shared with us about the world of the 1960s that Stella W. Patterson was a part of from France, to San Francisco. Then Stella took it further to students she taught and on the Circle P Ranch, Yreka, and Redding to the simple little cabin on the banks of the Klamath River!!



So thankful for Lisa Gioia, Director of the Siskiyou County Museum, for her hospitality (and slide projection!) of Dear Mad’m walk through Memory Lane today. The Museum volunteers were great! Grateful to those who have shared photographs, items and memories that were shared today!!

Huddleston Oates (brother to Milly in Dear Mad’m) came and shared a plaque from the school he and his sister attended near the cabin site until it closed. Karen Tulledo who has participated in former Dear Mad’m, with writing and fieldtrip events came. We are ALL especially grateful to Barbara Brown of Naturegraph who kept the book available to us all for these years after the hardcover bestseller went out of print!!

Thanks to Roberta and Terry Everett for sharing so much research and Stella’s rocking chair! Terry and Dan Bushy also welcomed arrivals.Leona McLaughlin made a beautiful Birthday Cake for Stella’s 151st birthday today!! After singing Happy Birthday she served the delicious birthday cake!

All those who reserved a chair and came to share memories– happy times and sad, in the story of Stella’s 80th year!! Thank you to all the museum volunteers who were tremendously helpful as well. This has the same camaraderie as a happy family reunion! Some of us being among the eldest in our families and the younger generation being busy raising the next generation, it is so inspiring to gather to appreciate the simpler days along the Klamath River, and joys and sorrows of life. Thanks to Rod for inspiring us to share this history with the coming generations!!I hope that the way Stella’s story has inspired so many more will be an encouragement for you all to share your memories of treasured times in your own recollection and of your families, that down in the future would be of interest to your loved ones.