Thanks for Community Thanksgiving Dinner!!

bu Judy BushyHope that you enjoyed a good time for Thanksgiving! Whether we are home, with few, or travel to a large family gathering or get together with friends, there are always blessings for which we can be grateful and give thanks. I’m so grateful for a girl, young lady formerly from Happy Camp, who is making me some handmade cards to thank people! There is always so much to be thankful for!!

Some people in Happy Camp went out of their way to help others have a wonderful Thanksgiving! Nell Sakota and her crew made a delicious dinner of turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes with gravy, cranberries, sweet potatoes, rolls and then a variety of desserts, beverages. I’ve probably left off something, but it was all so very good!

Besides they were cooking for lots of people as it was a community Thanksgiving Dinner. Her helpers, Yukon Sakota signed in neighbors arriving, Deputy Garrison was serving deviled eggs; Molly Sakota, Dave, Bamboo, and Nell were also serving. Officer Monday also helped serve turkey to our neighbors. The Happy Camp Community Center provided funds and the Karuk Tribe the gathering place. Thank you to all who made this Community Thanksgiving Dinner possible, and all who took time to join the others to visit and share in the wonderful friendly meal!

We hope you had a memorable Thanksgiving, and are gathering more stories for your memoir, or just to remember and tell to your grandchildren in days to come.

