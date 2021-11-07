The 25 Days of Thanksgiving have begun along the Klamath River!!!



by Judy E Bushy

Sadly the last day of October, Halloween, and other Day of the Dead events take place don’t bring people real happiness. Then xomwa November, we celebrate with real joy! We can have gratitude!

Our life this past year may have been full of problems, illness, problems, troubles even catastophies, and just lack of tings we see others enjoying in their lives. We may have experienced loss or estrangement with those we love dearly. But November first is the ALL Saints Day.

We canbe thankful for food and shelter, and loved ones adn friends in our lives! We can be thankful that the storms of this life won’t continue forever! We can be thankful for those who have left this world, but having believing faith, were carried by the angels. They no longer have to suffer the harships of this world. They can dwell with the most perfect “agape” love forever more.

We don’t celebrate the day of the dead. I’m so glad that the myth of marigolds aroma leading your dead loved one’s back to you are not true! Glad that marigolds aren’t the Happy Camp flower anymore. It seems like something that grows naturally, and does’t have to be purchased annually should be. :ike Sunflowers or Shasta Daisy!

No wonder we are happy and thankful because we know what happens to those who trust the Lord, Jesus when they depart this world!



In Luke 16, Jesus tells about a rich man and beggar who sat at his gate wishing for crumvs from his table…”And it came to pass, that the beggar died, and that he was carried away by the angels into Abraham’s bosom: and the rich man also died, and was buried. And in Hades he lifted up his eyes, being in torments”“After these things I looked, and behold,, standing before the throne and before the Lamb, clothed with white robes, with palm branches in their hands, and crying out with a loud voice, saying,’” (Revelation 7:9-10)

“Therefore they are before the throne of God, and serve Him day and night in His temple. And He who sits on the throne will dwell among them. They shall neither hunger anymore nor thirst anymore; the sun shall not strike them, nor any heat; for the Lamb who is in the midst of the throne will shepherd them and lead them to living fountains of waters. And God will wipe away every tear from their eyes” (Revelation 7:15-17).

