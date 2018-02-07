Top Dog Fishing is Sunday, February 18th (River Conditions permitting)

Hope that the weather is great for the Greatest Fishing contest on the Mid-Klamath River, the Top Dog Fishing Derby!

All Fishing fans are invited to join the fun and the competition and earn bragging rights, glory and dollars as well. They split the money collected with the winners and a fun for youth and baseball in Somes Bar. That event is planned for February 18th if the weather and river conditions permit. If the weather and river conditions do not permit, Sunday Feb 25th or March 4th will be the 1st and 2nd back up possibilities.

The Top Dog Fishing Derby begins with check in at the Salmon River Outpost 7:30 to 9:30 on the morning of the event, no earlier.

The Checkout deadline is 5:30 at the Salmon River Outpost. There is a $100 per boat entry fee with one to three per boat. Those who fish from the bank only pay $50 per person. Prizes are based on the 1st, 2nd and 3rd length of the fish. The contestants must have a digital camera and tape measure to record catches along with assigned card which must be included in the fish picture. The competitors must follow all regular fish and game regulations, drift boats only, no motors.

Share this: Share

Email

Print



