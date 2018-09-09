Tuesday is BOOK DAY in Happy Camp

Judy Bushy



It is quite logical for Tuesday to be Book Day in Happy Camp. After all, that is the day, each Tuesday afternoon that the Happy Camp Branch Library of the Siskiyou County Library System is open! iT IS A a MOMENTOUS DAY and looked forward to most of the week by many! The volunteers who keep our library open are gratefully appreciated.

To make Tuesday even more of a Book Day, a book club, to which you are invited, meets at 11 o’clock Tuesday morning at the Marble Mountain Gift Co.. We’ve read several books, The Education of Little Tree, One lucky Dog, Last Bus to Wisdom and a local history book, Beginner’s Luck by Malcolm Terence In fact, since we plan to finish reading about the Black Bear Commune and Malcolm’s experiences since that time living along the wild and scenic Klamath River, we are looking forward to his joining us and reading some excerpts on the first Tuesday in October!

Then a new book will be read, I’ll add that to this post as soon as I know it.

In the meantime, everYone is welcome, and we’d love to have you join us if you enjoy reading a good book!!

