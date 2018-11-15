Veterans Appreciation Dinner November 10th

by Judy BushyWhen we all get together for dinner….we have a wonderful time with our Klamath Neighbors. especiallyVeterans Appreciation dinner

Saturday night Amber Ogborn and her crew of volunteers made a delicious Veteran’s Appreciation Dinner at the Happy Camp Elementary School. Some children in the Rocket’s had made decorations, and Iris and Para decorated.

We were a bit late as the Computer Center closes at 5 pm on Saturdays, but there was still plenty of food for all. The dessert tables were also arrayed with a wonderful assortment of pies, cake, crisps and cookies!! Yum. It was beautiful! We met a new veteran, Ken, and saw many friends who are veterans as well.

A great big thanks to Amber Ogborn who spearheaded the Veteran’s Appreciation Dinner about a year ago, and arranged to have it at the Happy Camp Elementary School. Also, Lisa Bousfield, Joyce Bell-Hammond, Iris Edwards, Para Edwards Merritt, Linda Thompson and Cody Sindle, and lots of others who helped making decorations (Rockets Club kids notably) bringing the delicious homemade desserts, and helping with clean up. It was wonderful to have the Veterans that were there.

Happy Camp Neighborhood Watch

Share this: Share

Email

Print





Related

Veterans Appreciation Dinner on Saturday evening at the Happy Camp Elementary School, Volunteers serving dinner are Amber Ogborn and her volunteers, Para Edwards Merritt, Joyce Bell-Hammond, Iris Edwards, Linda Thompson Lisa Bousfield (and Cody Sindle, not shown)