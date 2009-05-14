Down River News May 14, 2009

Bonnie had a really neat quote in the lunch serving area today. It said, “Who said can’t? Someone is always doing what someone else said was impossible. Try Trying!!” There are all sorts of exciting projects blooming all over the Klamath River Valley because people are attempting new things!

First challenging new project is by the Happy Camp Family Resource Center . Last week I mentioned to you that Karen Derry was going to speak to the Klamath River Valley Christian Women’s Club luncheon on the community garden. Well, I was mistaken. It was Morgan Caulfield who made the presentation. Morgan is a volunteer and on the Community Garden Committee at the Family Resource Center . The plan for the community garden that will be built is very exciting! The best part is that the inspection for the 18×24 greenhouse will be done before you read this column! That will be a great step toward garden construction.

You really need to see the entire plan for the 1.3 acres to appreciate all the good potential… There will be grape arbors, trees and a rose garden. A wetland area will continue to be wet although the willows will be cleaned out and native plants grown

The Garden will provide access to fresh produce and plants to our community. Healthy food possibilities will be in special raised beds (i.e. cancer preventative, healthy heart etc). There will be a grassy area where plant and flower starts will be sold, since the garden is intended to be self sustaining. There will also be an outdoor cooking area and place for picnics and places to sit and visit with friends.

The community garden will make opportunities for all parts of the community. You, your family or organization may adopt a tree or a raised bed. There will be walkways that will allow access for the handicapped. While the senior citizen may take a short leisurely stroll, those with more energy may build their fitness through longer walks stopping at exercise stations. Benches will be available to just enjoy the beauty of the rose garden. If you are a beginner in gardening or want to lean new skills, such as starting a grape arbor, there will be classes on a variety of topics.

Community gardens promote healthy communities and can provide good healthy food for many low income persons. Those who participate in community gardening project grow healthy food while they make use of the space that hasn’t been used productively previously. As a meeting place and place to work together with green growing things, the Community garden can strengthen community bonds; provide recreational and even therapeutic opportunities for our Klamath River community. If you’d like to volunteer or learn more about the Family Resource Gardening project give them a call! Perhaps this is your year to have a really fantastic gardening experience!

A neighbor down river at Swillup Creek, Kathy Harvey, will be well known to many of you both for her beautiful photography and for having Iris and Day Lily plants which see grows. Kathy was mentioning how refreshing it is to walk out into her garden and just enjoy the beauty of the flowers and scent there. Since she has 600 varieties of Iris and about 200 verities of Day Lilies that is a remarkable collection. You may have seen Kathy at the Farmers Market, or the plant sale before Mother’s Day at Forest Lodge or Evans Mercantile last Saturday. Well now is the time to see Kathy’s Iris’ in bloom. She has potted varieties for you to pick out and take home to plant. She also has photos so you can pick out something that she may not have “ready to go.” In town the other day I got a Lily on impulse for a teacher moving in a neighboring place on Curly Jack and afterwards wished I’d gotten some of Kathy’s 75 potted Day Lilies for $5 or $6. For further information you can give her a call, leaving a message on her cell phone 530 925-2195. This is the perfect time of year for a beautiful drive down to Swillup Creek at mile marker 23.12 to enjoy the fruits of Kathy’s green thumb in the garden.

While talking to Kathy, she said she was planning to have a table at the Bigfoot Corner for the Library Book Fair June 6th. That will be a big day on Davis Road off Highway 96 in Happy Camp! Not only because out 8th graders and high school students will be graduating the previous week. Parry’s Market at one end of the road will have their big tent sale. At the Klamath Siskiyou Art Gallery at the other end of the street will be the Library Book Fair. Tables are only $10 if you have arts and crafts to sell. Have you wanted to start a craft business but have put it off. Get busy and start crafting, neighbor!!

The Library Board would also appreciate it if volunteer musicians would bring music to the day. If you would like to volunteer your talents, call Gerry Canning 493-2253.

The Cub Scout Pack #52 has had items donated, especially a lot of equipment if you will be mining for gold, which they will have available on June 6th further down Davis Road . If you have good items to donate to this program (to help our young boys learn character and accomplish learning activities while having fun adventures) the Pack would be grateful. If you haven’t done your spring cleaning, here is the opportunity to clean out what you no longer want taking up space in your home. Then you can be prepared to living the simple life in an orderly and organized home in the next few weeks.

Maybe you have had the desire to have your culinary skills recognized! Have you signed up at the Happy Camp branch of the Scott Valley Bank for the Chili and Salsa cook off???

If you have other planned events to share with our neighbors along the beautiful wild Klamath River corridor, give me a call!

Thank you for keeping us all informed!

Now is the time to take that vision or dream in your life, and “Try Trying!!” Have a good week!

