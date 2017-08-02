The 21st Karuk Reunion was Celebrated

“Ayakii,” you hear that friendly greeting in Karuk often in Happy Camp!Last week was the 21st Karuk Tribal Reunion! Since we had plans to be in Sacramento Area for a family Celebration of Life this week, I’ve wanted to share some of the highlights from the Reunion.On Friday evening there was a family movie night out on the lawn to see Maona and Brother Bear. The rest of the program was on Saturday. (With special thanks to Ellen Johnson!!)

People gathered at 7:30 in the morning to register for the 5K/2 mile Fun Run/Walk under the flagpole in the parking lot. Off they went at 8 am and they expected to return to the flagpole later by 10 am. Tents and other arrangements had been being arranged since 6 am and some even the year before. 8:30 breakfast was served in front of the Billing Office until gone.

Then more fun began, Bingo games were arranged by the Dental Staff.

Opening Ceremonies in the Main Tent began with Sonny Davis’ Opening prayer and song. Chairman Buster Attebery gave the welcome address. Two full blooded Tribal Members were recognized as well as 84 elders who are 85 or older.

There were sign ups for the Annual Poker Tournament, Horseshoe Tournament and more Bingo. Following the demonstration brush dance the girls who have made ceremonial dresses, displayed them.

Noon was lunch at the Senior Center for the elders. Later there was Poker Tournament under supervision of Barry Hockaday and Indian Card Games by Sam Super There’s cultural Immersion and Storytelling until three o’clock when the vendor booths close as well, so all could gather for the raffle drawings in the Main Tent.

Then at 4:30 pm there was a no charge dinner with everyone welcome in the multipurpose room. Indian Tacos, watermelon, Acorn Soup and Dessert were served!! How many places do you know where anyone puts on a dinner, at no charge for everyone in town; friends and relatives as well as many who come from other places, but have their roots in this area with the Karuk Tribe. It is a wonderful gathering and unique opportunity to all feel the unity of those who love the land along the Klamath River!

Some other vendors were also at the Reunion. Dolly Ellson was making her delicious strawberry lemonade. Abby Yeager was at the booth for the Happy Camp Community Center. No Farmer’s Market in August, but in the meantime Abby and Linda Zink will be busy with the final preparations for the Bigfoot Jamboree which will be September 1-3rd. Abby Rhodes was selling raffle tickets for the Bigfoot Jamboree at the last Farmer’s Market. All of the girls wishing to compete for Bigfoot jamboree Queen and Junior Queen will be selling tickets for a couple more weeks. You’ll want to get your tickets when you see the girls selling tickets!

Neighborhood Watch Booth

Becky Tiraterra had the best looking cookies and goodies for the Neighborhood Watch Bake Sale. The Neighborhood Watch appreciates all your donations to help them fight crime in our community. If you were unable to get there to support their efforts you may send a check of support to P. O. Box 573, Happy Camp, CA 96039.

The other thing that is greatly needed to help deter crime, is volunteers! If you have suggestions or help to fight crime you are most welcome to come to the meeting of the Neighborhood Watch the first Monday of each month (unless postponed.) That means the next meeting is August 7th at 5:30 p.m., September 12th.

Last month David Culbert was elected Chairman, Dan Effman continues as Vice Chairman, and Lisa Bousfield is the new Secretary/Treasurer. Bernard and Rebecca are also on the Board as Members at Large. Thanks to Randy White and Bruce Harlow for filling in until there were new volunteers for the officer’s positions, and for continuing to devote much time and effort to the Neighborhood Watch!

