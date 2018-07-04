242nd Birthday Celebration Part II

by Judy Bushy“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of HappinessThey concluded writing, “For the support of this Declaration, with a firm reliance on the protection of divine Providence, we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes and our sacred Honor.”When these men, 56 of them, signed their name, King George ordered his soldiers to find and execute them all. He felt this would put an end to the “foolish” rebellion.They all suffered for their stand! Five who signed were tortured as traitors by the British after capture. Nine fought in the Revolutionary War and died of wounds or hardships. Their families suffered also, two lost sons in the Continental Army and two had sons captured. A dozen had their homes pillaged and burned.We think of them as heroes, but they were working men, 25 were professional lawyers or jurists, 11 were business men, nine were farmers or had plantations, one taught school, one was a musician and ol’Ben was a printer. But despite their backgrounds, their diversity in occupations and parts of the country they came from, they discussed and debated, and, yes, they prayed for understanding and wisdom, and founded our Republic, not a democracy.Today, it is sad we see so little cordial discussing with others of various viewpoints to know their views and the things that we have in common. We might be able to make decisions with more wisdom if we did. That’s what it takes to build a new nation together; perhaps that’s what it takes to keep it together as well.Remember the days in Happy Camp when Hazel Joyner said everyone got together for a big picnic and games and fun, or start a new tradition. Whatever you do, rafting, boating, family picnics or ball game with friends, renew your commitment to making our country a better place by throwing out the hate, committing to care about others, so that we get the best wisdom from all sides.Some of our neighbors have lost their home this week. Some of our neighbors have sorrows, and some of which we may not know anything about, but together we can set about to work together to make a better country for us allRoyal Blue shared this poem on Morning InspirationI know these things must always beTo keep a nation strong and free;One is a hearth stone bright and dearWhere busy happy loved ones near.One is a ready heart and handTo love and serve and keep the land.One is a firm and beaten wayTo where the people go to pray.So long as these are kept alive,a Nation and people will survive,Go keep them always everywherethe home, the heart, the place of prayer.

Don’t forget the Happy Camp Farmer’s Market Thursday at Gail Zink Park from 5:30 – 7

Saturday is Karuk Reunion. Starting with the 5K Run, there are activities all day long.

August 10-14 is the Siskiyou Golden Fair and then it is time for getting ready for back to school. Seiad Day will be August 28th and August 30, September 1 & 2 is our Annual Bigfoot Jamboree.

Let’s work together and have a wonderful summer!! In the meantime, have a happy Fourth of July!

