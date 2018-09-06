Bigfoot jamboree Parade Rocks with Dr. Seuss!

content/uploads/2018/09/18BigfootJamboreeDancingToesFloat.jpg”> Dancing Toes Float with Horton and his Who[/caption]Sunday morning, Bigfoot Jamboree festivities resumed from Friday and Saturday. After a hearty Pancake Breakfast with good food, the parade entries registered and began getting in line. It was a very fun parade!

In the first category, the Ambulance won 3rd place ribbon, the River Valley 4-H horsemanship gals on 2nd and the first place trophy went to the Chicks with Sticks, a fun bunch of ladies who walk with sticks and are famous for it!! They were dressed and preformed as Dr. Seuss Rock band (as Thing one and Thing 2, the Grinch, Horton who hatched an egg, Cat in the Hat and one of the characters that had Stars on theirs…all the delightful characters from the Dr. Seuss books. Dr. Seuss was the theme of the parade.

In the next category, the Karuk Tribal Dancers dance in honor of Vera Arwood. Double J and the Pizza House had a float with lively little Dr. Seuss Characters as well. The trophy went to Dancing Toes with Horton the Elephant and his Who!