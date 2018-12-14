Christmas Comes to Happy Camp

Share this: Share

Email

Print





Related

Judy BushyTwo weeks until Christmas! There is so much happening along the beautiful wild Klamath River! It may yet be the darkest part of the year, but it is also a time of bright lights, tinselly decorating and cheer! These days when it is the most needed, is the time when we celebrate joy!Saturday was a very busy day in Happy Camp. Early in the morning vendors and cooks gathered at the Happy Camp Elementary School to prepare. And prepare they did. They served a delicious pancake breakfast to make one’s tummy happy. Then the wonderful arts and craftspeople of our community, which has so many talented people, were sharing their handiwork. What a wonderful opportunity to buy gifts for friends and family!As Connie Rasmussen said, “A big shout out to Amber and crew who did a fantastic job with the Holiday Fair. The food was awesome! The vendors were great, and it was so much fun!Other’s agreed that it is great to shop local, and the vendors overflowed the multipurpose room and expanded some into the hallway of the Elementary School. It is certainly true that it is nice to see lots of awesome gift possibilities, all handcrafted by our local community.Amber also had appreciative message, “Thank You to all who came out and made the event so wonderful. I cannot take all the credit. My sisters Iris & Para and my man, Cody, were also behind the scenes making everything happen. We enjoyed doing this so much that we are already planning for next year. And I won’t let you forget about it LOL Merry Christmas.”Later Saturday evening, when it really did get dark, the Christmas Lights parade started at the Kingfisher Market and went the whole block or two west on Highway 96 to the Forest Service office parking lot. Who should show up there, but Santa Claus!