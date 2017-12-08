It’s Christmas time all over Happy Camp!

“It’s Christmas time all over the world, and Christmas here at home”…..here in Happy Camp we are enjoying Christmas.



The First Saturday was the Grange Holiday Craft Faire at the Happy Camp Grange.The Second Saturday was the Christmas Lights Parade.The third Saturday will be the Kids Christmas Party.But the Fourth will be just before Christmas!

“It’s Christmas Time All Over The World

It’s Christmas here at home

The church bells chime wherever we roam

Så riktig god jul [Norwegian]

Feliz natal [Portuguese]

Shenoraavor Nor Dari (Dari) [Armenian]

To you……….It’s Christmas Time All Over The World

“In places near and far

And so my friend wherever you are

Ein fröhliches Weihnachten [German]

Kala Christougenna [Greek]

Yoi kurisumasu [Japanese]

This means a very merry Christmas (Christmas, Christmas)

To you”

Lyrics by Sammy Davis Jr.

