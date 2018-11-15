Count Your Blessings! Thanksgiving in Happy Camp!!

BY Judy BushyThanksgivingLooking ahead, next week is Thanksgiving! Do you believe that the summer is gone and it is time for Thanksgiving all ready??

Just got a message from Nell Sakota to announce that she will be serving a Thanksgiving meal for Happy Camp neighbors who can gather on that day. November 22 is Thanksgiving and dinner will be served at 2 p.m. It will be held at the Karuk gym on 2nd Avenue across from the Log church, or the People’s Center, depending which way you are coming.

If you would like to donate to this event for the whole community, please contact Nell at 530-598-0657. Your generous help will be greatly appreciated and is a good way to be Thankful.

