Happy Days to Happy Camp’s Mothers!!

Thank you mother’s!!! Being a mother is the most challenging, the hardest job in the world, but the most rewarding!

Children are a blessing from the Lord, but raising them seems to take forever, but that precious time also flies by in the blink of an eye!

What are you doing for your mother this weekend? For a couple decades, a mother’s main concern is her children, and her love and concern follow them the rest of her life!.

Flowers and cards and breakfast cam be good ideas to show your mom love and appreciation, but the best thing is your time to be with her! Partner’s Deli in Happy Camp can help you our with breakfast Sunday morning for Mom, they’ll have Very berry French toast or Swedish Creme Pancakes, which Mom would certainly enjoy!

Or for a special dinner, Partner’s Deli invites you to take your mother to dinner (5 pm until gone.) They will serve a rib eye dinner, baked potato or rice pilaf, fresh vegetables, salad and drink for $30 for a special Mother’s Day dinner.

If you are on your way to the chainsaw carving demonstrations at the Siskiyou Fairgrounds, you can stop by the Klamath River Community Hall and have breakfast, or if you make it later, brunch! There will also be a Craft Show there

Abraham Lincoln said “No one is poor who has a godly mother!”

Share this: Share

Email

Print



