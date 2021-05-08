Happy May! Time to get back to work, gardening and planning!!

Share this: Share

Email

Print





Related

Our previous year has been so unusual! It was different for us all, taking precautions for Corona Virus, of course. Then Happy Camp experienced the trauma of 260 families homes burning. One home burned with a family fleeing is a major disaster in Happy Camp.Everyone being told to flee, is unimaginable. But Happy Camp is strong, and has come back together helping each other. The Karuk Tribe has been able to help so many with trailers or Recreation Vehicles to live in over the winter.Now spring has come. Rain lets up for beautiful sunny days, although we are still hoping and grateful for rain. Last trip out to the Eye Doctor it was wonderful to see snow on Mt. Shasta!. It had looked awfully bare for this time of year!The Madrones are in full bloom, some say that the smoke traumatized them last year as well because their blossoming forth is extraordinary this spring. The lilacs, and a bush I bought to plant that isn’t even in the ground is flowering. Deciding where to put it has postponed planting.This was an especially beautiful blooming spring, from daffodils and tulips, to the lilacs and Redbud. The drive along the Klamath River a wonderful time! After an difficulties from September to Christmas, Christmas was such a peaceful time of joy! Then January, February and March made quiet interlude of staying home. Even doctor’s appointments were often by telephone.When April hit, being able to go out even to the doctor appointments felt like a vacation, but there’s still good times ,quiet at home, But now it is time to get back to work.One of the biggest “getting back to “normal” signs is the beginning of the Bigfoot Jamboree planning the big event. Past few years, fire camps changed things and then when Slater Fire hit last year it was completely put off. There’s always requests for the logging show and some of the old favorite activities to resume. Perhaps that will be possible, but only if there are volunteers and participants. So, you’ve had a good time being home but now’s the time to get busy again and make our favorite hometown festival fun for all again!