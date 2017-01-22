HCHS Students go to Washington!!!

bu Judy Bushy

(Further information on the Trip to Washington for the Presidential Inauguration after January 24th.)

Last week was time for semester final exams AT hc High School! Snow storms, electric outages, and bad road conditions resulted in some high school students missing some final exams!

Some of the students were missing them because they were a very long way away! About three thousand miles away!

It was great that fourteen of our students from Happy Camp High Tashawna Brink, Madison Carroll, Wren Crapser, Kai Crockett, Estalita “Ella” Galindo, Rudolf “Rutz” Galindo, Adriana Garcia, Angelica Garrison, Madison “Maddy” Offield, Royale Pinassi, Elijah”E.J.” Triance, Noah Triance, Sophia Triance, Damian Valenzuela, and Silas Yamamoto, along with their history teacher, Erica Mitchell went to Sacramento to fly to Washington D.C. for the Inauguration.

