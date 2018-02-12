Letter and photos from the President to Happy Camp,,,,

Dennis Day of Happy Camp stopped by to share the letter that he received from President Trump. He also received a photograph of President Trump and Vice President Pence in the Oval office. The letter was addressed as well to the W O L F, Web of Life Foundation, Dennis’ philosophical philosophy which can be seen on his website.

Dennis is back in Happy Camp after some months away visiting the further south areas of the country. When he was here before, he was the planner and builder of the large Dreamatcher at the end of Davis Road.

Share this: Share

Email

Print



