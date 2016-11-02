New Business Owners in Happy Camp

by Judy Bushy, Happy Camp

The business community of Happy Camp has had some changes recently. Bob and Trista Parry turned over the market, which became Kingfisher Market under Leon and Erin Hillman’s ownership last month. Now they are excited to announce that their other retail business, Marble Mountain Gift Co. is also under new ownership. It’s always a joy to see Connie Rasmussen there. Her granddaughter, Meranda makes me delicious coffee on occasion. They will remain, and more family will be involved as Jason and Veronica Rasmussen are new owners. Veronica has given notice at the Forest Service and they will all be available to help you meet your coffee and gift needs.

It wasn’t that long ago that the MMGC start up was celebrated and a couple of Christmas grand openings! The store is always a fascinating place to look for the perfect gift as they have so many great things!!

Community member, Robyn Eadie’s reaction to the announcement was, “Thank you Bob and Trista Parry for serving the Happy Camp Community with a love like no other. Your businesses have blessed many over the years. Congratulations to Veronica and Jason! Looking forward to the new adventures”

Now that we are in November, I must say, we have abundant causes to be thankful for, the harvests and all the blessings that have come to us in this year!



