“Trying to Plant Cut Flowers” without a past….

by Judy Bushy

The founding of the United States principles of Freedom and Liberty is celebrated soon!

which has I’d planned to share some gems from an interview I heard on the radio of David McCullough. McCullough’s new book is The American Spirit: Who We Are and What We Stand for. McCullough is a very honored historian and has won two Pulitzer Prizes and two National Book Awards as well as the Medal of Freedom. For this book, he went over eighty of his previous speeches to condense down Who we are as a nation and what we stand for….a very appropriate read for the Fourth of July. I especially appreciated a quote from Daniel Boorstin shared by McCullough, “Trying to plan for the future without a sense of the past is like trying to plant cut flowers.”According to the Nation’s Report Card, U.S. History seems to be American students worst subject which is really hard to believe as fascinating as it is, and how it explains who we are, by knowing what we stand for.

Neighborhood Watch

Next Meeting of the Happy Camp Neighborhood Watch will be delayed to July 10th due to the Independence Day celebrations. With fire setting, Horse Creek Church broken into and All Saints Church burglarized, and other matters of concern, please come and hear of the solutions. Bring your solution if you have one, as we need to solve crimes!

Friends of the Siskiyou County Museum will meet on July 14th in Yreka.

Karuk Reunion is coming up on July 22nd.

Stay cool!!



Share this: Share

Email

Print



