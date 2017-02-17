Introducing: Carol Dyar, HCHS staff member of the month

by Judy Bushy

January, Carol Dyar was presented with a certificate for being the Happy Camp High School Staff Memeber of the month. In presenting the certificate, Diane Oliver said,

“The Staff? Member of the Month of January, I believe, is the hardest-working member of our staff. In a thousand ways, every day! She helps each and every one of us, and her jobs are endless. She processes a mountain of paperwork, takes and delivers messages, creates and prints transcripts, makes sure we have nutrition and lunch, #elds calls and requests from parents, updates CUM files, makes sure we have the right forms to fill out, watches over students sent to the office, makes sure we’re paid, fills in for others when needed, works late hours so things run smoothly, updates Aeries, orders supplies, keeps us on track, bandages our hurts, and gives us candy.

“And she does it all with a smile and a gracious manner. There is no way to list all the ways she is invaluable to us every single day. For all these reasons and more, I am proud to present the Staff? Member of the Month of January to our secretary, Carol Dyar.”

We are very grateful for all the staff at Happy Camp High School! At present this included our teachers, Denise Bearding teaches Science classes, Honors English and also the art class. She plans to take students to plays in Ashland, Oregon Shakespeare Theater next month.

Diane Oliver teaches computer literacy, yearbook and helps us out when we have computer questions or problems. Erica Mitchell teaches World History, Economics, German and Health and Physical Education classes. Carissa Bussard teaches English, Drama and helps out the Potter Club. Ed Sherman teaches math classes, from Academy math, Algebra, Geometry and all sorts of number maneuvering accomplishments! David Timbrook teaches woodshop and welding.

Steve VanErt is our principal.

We also have bus drivers, food servers, tutors, janitor, buildings and ground keepers and aides besides Carol in the office. Jeanette Quinn teaches the students next door at Jefferson High School. Takes TEAM work to educate the students and we have a great group of students who we are working to help them reach their highest potential!!

